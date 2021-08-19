Local Church Collecting Backpacks & School Supplies

By Jessica Mathews





A local church is collecting backpacks and school supplies for families in need, foster care closets, and schools.



At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, NorthRidge Church says it wanted to reach out with compassion to those in need. With the shortage of medical items, the church collected needed gloves and masks for first responders and hospitals. As COVID continued on, they held a Food Drive, gathering and distributing 33,000 pounds of food to those in need.



Senior Pastor Brad Powell said they realize this past year has been challenging and stressful for families with the loss of jobs, income, and healthcare coverage. Additionally, he says some families have battled with COVID and experienced the loss of loved ones. Powell noted that statistically, children are impacted the most in these situations and everything that had been routine, including school, changed for them.



NorthRidge is now working to assist families with children in need by providing backpacks and supplies to help them start school successfully.



The Backpack and School Supplies Collection will run through August 29th. Locally, items can be dropped off during weekend service times at the Northridge Brighton Campus on Brighton Road. Details are available in the attached press release.