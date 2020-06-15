Northfield Township Offices, Police Lobby Re-Opening

June 15, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Northfield Township Offices are resuming their regular schedule Monday.



The building, located at 8350 Main Street, will again be open to the public Mondays through Fridays, 8am to 4:30pm with some added safety precautions in place. For the health and safety of the public and staff, glass has been installed at the front desk with 2 pass-through areas. The floor has been marked with 6-foot separations and officials are asking that social distancing guidelines be maintained. Masks are encouraged, and will be offered if a patron doesn’t have one, but no one will be refused service. Anyone who is not feeling well, who is showing symptoms of COVID-19, or who has had close cases with someone who may have the illness is asked to not enter the building.



Additionally, the police department lobby will again be open for business weekdays from 8:30am to 4:30 pm. Glass has been installed between the lobby and police offices. The same guidelines as used with the township office apply. At this time, the only service the police department is not restoring is breathalyzer testing.



The Red Barrel program will be running again, but with some alterations. Due to many items being put in the barrel that aren’t allowed, like liquids, inhalers, and sharps, all expired or unused medications must be turned in to the police desk. Any products not allowed will be returned to the patron.



Finally, the Community Center will remain closed, with the exception of the Meals on Wheels program. Community Center staff are working from home as much as possible, and are regularly checking their emails and voice mails. Anyone needing assistance should call (734)449-2295.