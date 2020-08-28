Barker Road Play Path Officially Opening Saturday

August 28, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A new play path for kids is officially opening in Northfield Township, this weekend. A special ribbon cutting ceremony for the Barker Road Play Path is taking place tomorrow, Saturday, from 11am to noon. Families and children will be able to walk the path which runs from 75 Barker Road in Whitmore Lake to the Whitmore Lake Elementary School, playing games and participating in activities along the way. Kids will be challenged to follow shapes and colors on the pavement, hop along numbers, and “pop the bubbles” on the boardwalk. Juice and cookies will be available along route tomorrow.



Northfield Township is requesting that people over the age of 4 wear a mask and maintain social distancing when possible during the event. They are asking that anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or are generally not feeling well stay home and enjoy the Play Path at a future date. Hand sanitizer will be available at the event.



The path is made possible through a grant made available by KABOOM! and the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation.