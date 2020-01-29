Northfield Twp. Receives 31 Applications For Pot-Related Businesses

January 29, 2020

The period for marijuana related business applications to be considered in Northfield Township’s initial review process has closed, with several being submitted in the final days.



Northfield Township began accepting Marijuana Facility Applications on December 26th, with last Friday being the cutoff day to be included in the initial review process. In a letter to the Board of Trustees, Township Manager Steven Aynes said they hadn’t received any as of 2 days before the deadline. But then on the final Thursday and Friday, Supervisor Marlene Chockley said 31 license requests for 14 different locations came in. Applicants were then drawn at random to create a list for which the township and their planner will evaluate, in order, the applications, making sure everything is correct. Chockley said that’s just the start, as they will then go through the permitting process, which includes zoning compliance. With marijuana-related businesses being a conditional use, they will go to the planning commission and face a public hearing before going to the board for approval. With the site-plan process coming after that, Chockley believes it could still be months before any of these businesses open doors.



Per township ordinance, a maximum of 12 grower permits, split evenly between medical and recreational marijuana operations will be allowed. On top that, 3 each will be available for processor facilities, secure transporters, safety compliance facilities, retail facilities, provisioning center facilities, and microbusiness facilities. Each of those 31 license applications required a non-refundable $5,000 fee, netting $155,000 for the township. Chockley said this money will be turned around by the DDA into community efforts.



See Northfield Township’s marijuana zoning and permitting ordinances, along with a map of where facilities are allowed at www.twp-northfield.org/newsdetail_T2_R260.php. (MK)