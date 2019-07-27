New Play Path Coming To Northfield Township

July 27, 2019

An unexpected grant is allowing one local community the opportunity to install an interactive play path for kids.



Northfield Township is receiving a Play Everywhere grant from KaBOOM!, a national non-profit organization, and the Built to Play Initiative supported by the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation. Jennifer Carlisle, Assistant to the Northfield Township Manager, said the $47,550 grant will help create an adventurous, educational pathway down Barker Road for children to explore. Along the path they hope to have games like hopscotch and tic-tac-toe, along with large musical instruments like drums and a xylophone. The township is also considering designs for a new mural at the US-23 – Barker Road underpass as part of the project.



The play path will stretch for a nearly a mile between the old township hall at 75 Barker to the elementary school. Whitmore Lake teacher Heidi Roy-Borland approached the Northfield Township Parks and Recreation Committee last year about the grant, but the township was not awarded it. Carlisle said that made it all the more surprising when she reapplied this year, and the news came back good. She said they hope to begin installing elements of the path this fall, as it needs to be completed by June 30th of next year.



Many volunteers will be needed, performing tasks that include cleaning and prepping the sidewalk, painting, and installing the instruments. Those interested in lending a hand are encouraged to contact Carlisle by phone or email, with that information listed below. She said they are excited to do this project and hopes that it will bring people into Whitmore Lake to show them what a great community they have there.



Contact Jennifer Carlisle by phone at (734) 449-2880 ext. 18, or by email at

carlislej@northfieldmi.gov (Pic- kaboom.com)(MK)