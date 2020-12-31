Northfield Township Holding Parks & Rec Master Plan Public Hearing

December 31, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Northfield Township residents are being invited to participate in a public hearing and share their thoughts on a new draft recreation master plan.



When completed, it will serve as a guide for the acquisition and development of community recreation facilities and programs over the next half-decade. A current recreation master plan is needed by February 1st in order for the township to be eligible for grants from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The proposed plan is available for viewing on Northfield Township’s website and provides early community driven goals and priorities.



Based on a study conducted last September, the Parks and Recreation board has identified 14 items of importance that residents wish to see in the community. Topping that list is a farmer’s market, followed by a public beach and swimming area that has been long desired at Whitmore Lake. Residents also want to see more paved and unpaved trails, a canoe/kayak/paddleboard launch, and a fishing pier.



Township officials and their planning consultants have also identified five “top priority projects” that they feel represent near-term investments that have high potential for improving the township’s parks and rec system. Those priorities include connecting several trails together, creating a dis golf course with fitness amenities, and extending the Horseshoe Lake Drain Riverwalk. The public hearing is scheduled as part of the Board of Trustees January 26th meeting, to be held online, which begins at 7pm.