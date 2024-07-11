Northfield Township Gets Grant For Community Park Shoreline Project

July 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Northfield Township has been awarded grant funding for the design and development of enhanced waterfront improvements along the western shore of Whitmore Lake.



Senator Sue Shink and State Representative Jennifer Conlin were successful in their efforts to secure a $2 (m) million appropriation on behalf of Northfield Township.



The new waterfront amenities will include a boardwalk and fishing pier, sidewalk, kayak launch and ice fishing access, shoreline restoration including native aquatic plantings, and a crosswalk to access parking and other recreational facilities at the Northfield Community Park located directly across Main Street.



A public beach at the location has been suggested by many, but a shoreline analysis determined that this area of the lake is extremely mucky which makes it unsuitable as a beach area.



The township says development of the waterfront amenities was envisioned by residents as part of a comprehensive park planning effort completed in 2021 for the 26-acre Community Park. The planning effort envisioned playground equipment, trails, an amphitheater, public buildings, water and electric service, and more.



Over the past two years, nearly $1 (m) million has been spent on trails, landscaping and play equipment.



The township says less than 5% of the cost has come from the general fund as grant funding from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund and Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation, along with matching funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), have covered the costs.



Officials said “development of this beautiful shoreline area on one of the region's most popular and beautiful lakes, Whitmore Lake, is another step forward for Northfield Township as the citizens, along with local and state leaders continue working together to find ways to enhance outdoor recreation activities and overall quality of life. Thank you, Senator Shink and Representative Conlin, for your support and thank you to the residents and business owners of Northfield for your vision”.