Old Whitmore Lake Fire Hall To Be Converted Into Apartments

August 14, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



A redevelopment project is proceeding that aims to breathe new life into the old Whitmore Lake fire hall.



Plans have been in the works to convert the former fire hall and existing building at 75 Barker Road in Northfield Township into apartments. The long-vacant firehouse is nearly 80-years-old.



Applicants were before the Board of Trustees seeking a conditional use request in late July and received needed approvals. There were no comments during a public hearing.



The parcel totals 0.3-acres and is located on the south side of Barker Road, east of West Street. It’s zoned Whitmore Lake-Downtown District.



The applicant is looking to develop the existing building into a 7-unit apartment building with 4 units on the first floor and 3 units on the second floor.



Multi-Family dwellings on upper floors are permitted within the district. A conditional land use permit is required to convert the building to accommodate the four apartments on the first floor.



The Planning Commission earlier recommended approval.



The project comes from Driven Design Studio-Cody Newman, on behalf of B&J Real Estate Investment LLC.