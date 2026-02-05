New Weight Restrictions On Three Structures In Northfield Township

February 5, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





New weight restrictions have been imposed on three structures in Northfield Township.



Effective immediately, the Washtenaw County Road Commission has reduced the load rating on the three structures due to structural deterioration. They include:



- Barker Road, over an un-named drain between US-23 and Main Street, is reduced to 28 T / 44 T/ 52 T



- Nollar Road, over O’Connor Drain between Five Mile and North Territorial Road, is reduced to 28 T / 44 T / 52 T



- Six Mile, over O’Connor Drain between Main Street and Nollar Road, is reduced to 20 Tons.



The Road Commission advises that a schedule for maintenance at all three locations is undetermined.