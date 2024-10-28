Northfield Twp Library Program Spotlights Pere Marquette Steam Engine

October 28, 2024

Jessica Matthews / news@whmi.com



Michigan’s Unique Steam Engine will be featured at a local library.



The Northfield Township Area Library will host Bill Struck of the Steam Railroading Institute to talk about the Pere Marquette 1225 during the "Eat and Engage" event.



In addition to being part of the National Register of Historic Structures, the Pere Marquette is renowned for its role in the 2004 film The Polar Express.



The institute is dedicated to educating the public about steam-era railroading in Michigan & the Great Lakes Region.



The upcoming program will take place Thursday, November 7th and is open to all ages. Registration information is linked below.



Photo courtesy of Facebook.