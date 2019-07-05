Northfield Twp. Group To Tour Area Farms

July 5, 2019

The Northfield Township Land Preservation Committee will visit two local farms and an area Nature Preserve next weekend.



On Saturday, July 13th the group will speak with local farmers to learn about the joys and challenges of farming, how farms contribute to the local economy and the advantages of conservation. Participants will meet at the former Whitmore Lake Middle School on Main Street. Transportation, which is being provided by People’s Express, leaves at 10am. The tour will last until noon. Children are welcome to attend and water and snacks will be provided.



While there is no fee for the event, organizers ask that people bring 1 or 2 cans of food to donate to Northfield’s Human Services Food Pantry. Contact Lenore Zelenock to register; zelenockl@northfieldmi.gov (JK)