Northfield Twp Considers Park Trail in Memory of Pruden-Bragg Family

January 9, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Northfield Township trustees are considering a park trail in memory of four family members killed in the New Year’s weekend house explosion.



Trustee Janet Chick added the item to Tuesday night’s agenda, to honor Hope and Don Bragg, and their two grown children, Ken and Elizabeth, killed in the blast that leveled the home of Hope’s father, who survived, along with the couple’s youngest son.



“The intent is for Northfield Community Park that’s on Main Street, the area which we just put a circle path in, and will ultimately connect to the trailhead on 8 Mile. I think that’s the trail Ms. Chick had intended to consider. I think that’s a very noble thought,” says township supervisor Ken Dignan.



The exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Meanwhile, 72-year-old Richard Pruden and 16-year-old Stephen Bragg are still recovering.



We’ve posted links to GoFundMe pages to assist them below.