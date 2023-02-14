Northfield Township Board Appoints New Member

February 14, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Northfield Township Board is welcoming a new member.



Trustee Joshua Nelson submitted his resignation in mid-December. The Board of Trustees received ten applications for the vacant board seat.



The Board interviewed candidates and appointed Tim Saville as the new trustee.



Saville has been a member of the Northfield Township Parks & Recreation Board for the past 13 years. He will serve as trustee for the remainder of the current term, which ends in November 2024.