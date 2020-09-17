Street Sweeping Starts In Northfield Township

September 17, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Street sweeping gets underway in Northfield Township today and temporary no parking orders will be in effect on some streets.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission's sweeping contractor will begin cleaning local roads in Northfield Township beginning today and finishing up on Friday, weather permitting.



The local roads that will be swept include: Posey Court, Apple Blossom Court, Cherry Court, Crossing Court, Garden Court, Ivylawn Court, Ivylawn Drive, Seven Mile Road, Sunflower Drive, Waterlily Drive, Lake Pine Drive and Posey Drive.



The Road commission says in order for the sweepers to do their jobs effectively, the roadways need to be cleared of vehicles. They ask that motorists be mindful and avoid parking along the roads until the street sweeping has been completed.