Northfield Township Seeking Candidates for Election Coordinator

December 4, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Northfield Township is seeking candidates to fulfill the position of Election Coordinator ahead of the upcoming election season.



In an E-newsletter released on Friday, December 1st, the Township says they are looking to hire an Election Coordinator to perform routine clerical work and record keeping associated with the conducting of elections.



The position is based in Whitmore Lake and reports directly to the Township Clerk.



Some of the responsibilities include testing and preparing voting equipment, overseeing and training election inspectors, setting up polling locations, and trouble-shooting equipment problems.



Applicants must have a minimum of 6 months or more of clerical experience and the ability to perform clerical tests with speed and accuracy.



A link to the job posting and more information can be found at the provided links.