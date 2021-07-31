Intermittent Closures For Road Work In Northfield Township

July 31, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Intermittent closures are planned as part of road work scheduled next week in Northfield and Salem Townships.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission will begin preventative maintenance fog seal projects on various roads starting Monday.



In Northfield Township, work is planned on 8 Mile between the county line and US-23, on Main Street between 6 Mile and East Shore Drive; 6 Mile between Whitmore Lake Road and Main Street; and Whitmore Lake Road between North Territorial and 6 Mile.



Additionally, fog sealing work is planned in Salem Township on sections of Pontiac Trail, 7 Mile, 8 Mile and Dixboro Road.



Fog seal is another thin layer of liquid asphalt placed on top of a recent chip seal that helps to seal in the chips and further protect the pavement.



The Road Commission advises that the work will be conducted under a combination of lane restrictions and intermittent daytime closures to allow the fog seal to cure. The work is expected to be completed by the end of next week. All schedules are subject to change due to weather or other circumstances.



A contractor will then return to the area in a few weeks to place permanent pavement markings.