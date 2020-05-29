Road Projects To Start In Northfield Township

May 29, 2020

By Jessica Mathews





Residents and others traveling throughout Northfield Township are being advised of some upcoming road work.



The start date for a road resurfacing project on Main Street between Six Mile Road and East Shore Drive was delayed due to weather. The revised schedule has the project starting up Monday and lasting through June 12th. Main Street is expected to have intermittent lane closures between 6 Mile Road and East Shore Drive. Officials ask that residents refrain from parking on the side of the road in that area until the job is complete, so as to prevent any unforeseen damage to vehicles. The Northfield Township Community Center, located at 9101 Main Street, will be offering their parking lot for temporary parking during the duration of the project. Those interested are asked to use the grass parking area on the north side of the building as the main parking lot is needed for Meals on Wheels deliveries. The township advises that if needed, public parking is also available at 75 Barker Road.



Meanwhile, other work will also be taking place throughout the township. Starting Monday, Six Mile Road is expected to have intermittent lane closures between Spencer Road and Sutton Road for drainage improvements. That work should be completed by Wednesday June 3rd.



Finally, some preventative maintenance is scheduled on Whitmore Lake Road between Barton Drive and North Territorial Road. That project starts Wednesday, June 3rd. Daytime road closures are expected to allow for the application of chip sealing.