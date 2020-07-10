Northfield Township Advises Of Road Work Closures

July 10, 2020

By Jessica Mathews





More road and lane closures are scheduled in Northfield Township as part of ongoing projects.



On Six Mile Road, motorists should expect intermittent lane closures due to drainage improvements. Those are scheduled Monday through Wednesday on Six Mile Road between Earhart Road and Autumn Drive. On Five Mile Road, intermittent road closures lasting through July 23rd are expected between Dixboro Road and Pontiac Trail for forestry work. Additionally, a project at the intersection of Pontiac Trail and 7 Mile Road in Salem Township is continuing to construct a single-lane roundabout. The intersection project is expected to be completed in mid-August. All dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



