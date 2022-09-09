Road Work In Northfield Township

September 9, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





Road work started Thursday in Northfield Township.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) began preventative maintenance fog seal projects on North Territorial Road between Mast Road and Dixboro Road in Webster and Northfield Townships, and Seven Mile Road between East Shore Drive and Earhart Road in Northfield Township.



The work will be done with lane restrictions and daytime closures to allow the fog seal to cure. The work on these roads is expected to take three days to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to the weather conditions.



Fog seal is a thin layer of liquid asphalt placed on top of a recent chip seal that helps to seal in the chips and further protect the pavement. A contractor for the WCRC will return to this area in a few weeks to put down permanent pavement markings.



The work was originally scheduled to begin a few weeks ago, but was delayed due to crews being pulled to other projects based on equipment availability.