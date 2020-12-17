Northfield Township Police Warn Of Holiday Scams

December 17, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Law enforcement authorities in one local community are reminding residents to be aware that while the holiday is a time for joy and giving, it is also an opportunity for scammers and thieves, especially online.



Northfield Township Police on Wednesday issued an advisory on holiday scams. One of those schemes is the puppy scam. While a furry little friend could be a great Christmas present, they advise residents to be wary when making that purchase via the internet. Using the pandemic, scammers deny in-person puppy visits, add extra fees, claiming the fees cover additional vaccines, special crating, special transport devices and medical clearances before shipment. After all fees have been paid up front – the puppy does not arrive and the seller stops communicating. They caution you should always check references, ask to see the puppies, and ask to see the mother dog before making such purchases.



In addition, caution is advised about email or text messages from UPS or FedEX. If you are not expecting an item being shipped through those services, do not click on the link as you could end up with a virus or malware set up to steal your identity and passwords. If you are expecting a package, it is best to play it safe and go directly to the website and use their tracking system.



Also, during this season of holiday giving, they caution people to be careful with charitable offerings. “Know your charity before donating or research a charity by searching the internet. Search the name of the charity adding “complaint” “review”, “rating” or “scam”. Also BBB Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch or GuideStar offer reports and ratings about charities.”



Avoid any links or offerings connected to the COVID-19 vaccine, as they are likely to be malware designed to steal your personal information. When it comes to internet purchases, never wire money, pay with gift cards, debit cards or use cash apps as such transactions cannot be refunded and are not traceable. However, a credit card will allow a transaction to be disputed, this it is best to use one low limit credit card for all internet purchases.



In the end, they say “Trust your gut!” and that if an offer or deal appears “Too Good to be True, It probably is”.