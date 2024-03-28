Northfield Township Police Seek Information on Missing Teen

March 28, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Northfield Township Police are asking for information regarding a teenager who has been missing for almost a week.



14-year-old Adyson Bohley (pictured) was last seen on Friday, March 22nd in a residential area of 6 Mile Road and Lakeshore Drive in Whitmore Lake.



Adyson was last seen leaving a residence on the 700 block of 6 Mile Road around at 8:30 p.m. Friday. She left in a newer-model, light blue Jeep Wrangler, wearing a black hoodie, red & black pajama pants, and red Converse shoes.



According to family members, Adyson just had a birthday, turning 14.



Police have labeled her disappearance as a runaway/missing persons case, as it has been almost a full week without communication.



Northfield Township Lieutenant David Powell says anyone with information should contact them.



"We have conducted multiple interviews and have conducted other investigative means in an effort to locate her since she was originally reported missing. We are continuing our efforts and request any and all information the public may have."



Tips and information can be forwarded to Northfield Township PD at 734-449-9911 or Washtenaw County Metro Dispatch's 24/7 Hotline at 734-994-2911.



Adyson's information is also listed in the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at the provided link.