Northfield Township Looking To Fill Vacancies

January 23, 2025

The Northfield Township Board of Trustees discussed some personnel issues at its last meeting.



The board received an update from the Personnel Committee, and also went through some changes to the Personnel Committee Policy.



The Committee has been advertising and interviewing for two positions: Full-time Front Desk Clerk and Building/ Zoning/Planning Coordinator. A memo states other staff have been taking on additional responsibilities to assist and it’s vital the two positions are filled prior to February.



The township is currently without a manager.



Different responsibilities of the committee, board, and manager were discussed. It was stated the Committee has been assisting with personnel issues and also some hiring and recruiting at the direction of the board because they don’t have a manager.



One member felt the Committee should not be taking on any more responsibilities than what it was originally tasked with or what should be assigned to the manager. For the policy, another member stated they felt some items and language needed to be put in place if a manager isn’t available or is not in the position.



Supervisor Larry Roman acknowledged that with the absence of a manager, they do have several people doing several different things to keep functions going, and some changes did need to be solidified in policy.



As for the township manager position, that post is vacant again. It was stated during the meeting that there have been three managers within the last ten years.



The last Township Manager, Mark Lloyd, was hired in November of 2021. His last day in the position was December 1st, 2024.



The reasons behind his departure are unclear but the following statement from Lloyd was posted online:



“I am sending this note with my heart full of happiness and gratitude. At the November 12, 2024 board meeting, the Board of Trustees and I agreed that my last day as Township Manager would be December 1st. I truly appreciate everything everyone has done and allowed me to be a part of during my time here at Northfield Township. We have done some great work over the past three years, took care of numerous long-standing matters, and made new and exciting improvements at the township hall and throughout the township. From new banners and signs to park funding and improvements to new and expanded businesses, it has been a rewarding experience to be a part of Northfield’s continuous effort to provide the best service and public resources to our businesses and residents. I wish the incoming board, staff, and the entire community the very best”.