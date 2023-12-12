Northfield Township Offers Information on 2023 Winter Tax Hikes

December 12, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Officials in Northfield Township issued a message to residents in regards to the "hike" some people may of noticed in their 2023 Winter Taxes.



The message was issued after the Township received calls from residents looking for answers as to why their bill was so high



“We have been getting many calls with people asking why their 2023 Winter Tax bill has significantly increased. This is due to two main reasons:



1. Statewide Property Tax Increase: With the large rise in the state inflation rate, people will notice an increase in their tax bills statewide. Property Taxes are based upon the property's Taxable Value. Each year the Assessing Department must calculate the Taxable Value for every property using the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The CPI for 2023 was calculated at 7.90%. Proposal A limits how big of an increase can be added to Taxable Value, so the maximum increase of 5.00% was used to calculate property values for 2023. Property Owners will see this reflected in their 2023 summer and winter tax bills.



2. New Millages: Two millage proposals were approved by township voters this past year which began on the 2023 winter tax bill.



Land Preservation Millage: Proposal to permanently preserve farmland and adjoining natural areas by funding the voluntary purchase of development rights for existing farms in the Township and enable the Township to take advantage of matching funds from numerous sources by increasing the authorized millage for ad valorem taxes for the Township of Northfield by 0.6 mills ($6 per $1,000 of taxable value) for the 5 fiscal years 2023 through 2027, inclusive.



Police Department Millage: Proposal to replace and increase the current police millage from 4.5 mills to 5.425 mills for 5 yrs. beginning in December of 2023, adjusted annually due to the Headlee Amendment. The increase will be used to reinstate full staffing levels in the Police Department which was reduced in 2008 due to the impact of the housing crisis on tax revenues. This entails hiring 3 new full-time officers to eliminate “one man staffing” and allows for a full-time School Resource Officer.



Please note, the information listed above is not an all inclusive list as to why your particular bill may have increased.”







For more information regarding your taxes, visit the Northfield Township Treasurer’s Page at the provided link.