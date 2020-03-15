Northfield Twp. To Host North Village Development Open House

An open house is planned to talk about the North Village district of downtown Whitmore Lake.



The Northfield Township Board of Trustees will be holding an open house at the Public Safety Building on Main Street on Tuesday, April 7th at 7pm. As of now, the open house remains scheduled but that could change depending on the coronavirus situation. The Board is expected to discuss that the open house event and other closures and precautionary items when it meets this coming Tuesday night as scheduled. The agenda includes a discussion about what the township's next steps should be, as well as establishing any necessary emergency procedures related to the virus outbreak.



Meanwhile, the purpose of the future open house is to discuss the vision adopted in the Master Plan for the North Village site, which totals 23 acres just north of the Whitmore Lake Post Office. The board has been exploring options for years with heavy input from residents and earlier sought proposals from developers but with limited success. The township attorney and township manager are currently working with Livonia Builders to draft a mutually acceptable agreement for the sale of the property. At the upcoming open house, the board will be looking for public input on concepts for the park area and the proposal for the property from Livonia Builders. More information is available through the provided link.