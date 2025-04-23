Culvert Replacement Projects In Northfield Township

April 23, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Culvert replacement projects are taking place this week in Northfield Township.



North Territorial Road is closed between Earhart Road and Dixboro Road for multiple culvert replacements.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises the road improvements are expected to take approximately one week to complete.



All dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



A link to a detour map is provided.



The detour encompasses Earhart Road, Pontiac Trail, and Dixboro Roads.