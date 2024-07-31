Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com


Northfield Township is the latest local community to transition to a four-day work week.

Effective August 12th, operating hours for the Northfield Township Administrative Office, including the Building Department, will be Monday - Thursday from 7:30am - 5:30pm.

Offices will be closed on Fridays.

The township noted the change in operating hours is for the Administrative Offices only.


Other Departments will maintain their regular in-office schedules:

- Community Center: Monday - Friday 9:00am - 5:30pm, Evenings & Weekends
based upon programming

- Fire Department: Monday - Friday 8:00am - 4:00pm

- Police Department: Monday - Friday 8:30am - 4:30pm

- Wastewater Treatment Plant: Monday - Friday 7:00am - 3:30pm