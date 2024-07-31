Northfield Township To Move To 4-Day Work Week

July 31, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Northfield Township is the latest local community to transition to a four-day work week.



Effective August 12th, operating hours for the Northfield Township Administrative Office, including the Building Department, will be Monday - Thursday from 7:30am - 5:30pm.



Offices will be closed on Fridays.



The township noted the change in operating hours is for the Administrative Offices only.





Other Departments will maintain their regular in-office schedules:



- Community Center: Monday - Friday 9:00am - 5:30pm, Evenings & Weekends

based upon programming



- Fire Department: Monday - Friday 8:00am - 4:00pm



- Police Department: Monday - Friday 8:30am - 4:30pm



- Wastewater Treatment Plant: Monday - Friday 7:00am - 3:30pm