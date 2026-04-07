Marijuana Delivery Hours Extended In Northfield Township

April 7, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The expansion of delivery hours for marijuana-related businesses in Northfield Township has been given the green light.



Marijuana establishments have been permitted to operate Monday to Sunday from 9am to 9pm. Those business operating hours will remain the same but home delivery hours of operation have since been expanded. Drivers now have until midnight to return from routes - some of which were said to be lengthy round-trip.



The Board of Trustees approved marijuana ordinance amendments to adjust hours for deliveries to midnight, with Treasurer Jacqueline Otto opposed.



The request was petitioned by Planted Provisioning off Main Street after being fined by the state for completing deliveries after hours. It has a 150-mile delivery radius, some routes are over one hour away. With construction traffic and inclement weather in Michigan, it was said to be “nearly impossible to return to the facility safely on time”.



The Planning Commission had recommended/approved delivery time ending up until 2am.

The Police Department recommendation was for 12am for the general safety of the community.



Supervisor Larry Roman commented that he didn’t have an issue with the extension but was just more comfortable with 12am versus 2am – noting he did listen to discussion at the Planning Commission level. He stated the marijuana business is specific and can’t be compared to “alcohol or pizza sales” as it has additional requirements by state and local authorities.



Trustee Janet Chick reported the extension of delivery hours was due to it being difficult for driers to get back by closing time. She said the township attorney has been consulted and there were no issues. She also clarified that the change won’t affect store hours – just the delivery time frame.



It was stated that only debit cards or cash are accepted forms of payment – no credit cards due to federal restrictions and marijuana not being legal at the federal level.



More information is included in the board meeting packet, starting at page 106. A link is provided.