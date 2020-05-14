Main Street Resurfacing Project Begins Friday In Northfield Township

May 14, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com







Residents and others traveling throughout Northfield Township are being advised of some upcoming road work.



Intermittent lane closures are scheduled on Main Street between 6 Mile Road and East Shore Drive for road resurfacing. The work is expected to begin this Friday and last through next Thursday, May 21st. Officials ask that residents refrain from parking on the side of the road in that area until the job is complete, so as to prevent any unforeseen damage to vehicles. The Northfield Township Community Center, located at 9101 Main Street, will be offering their parking lot for temporary parking during the duration of the project. Those interested are asked to use the grass parking area on the north side of the building as the main parking lot is needed for Meals on Wheels deliveries. The township advises that if needed, public parking is also available at 75 Barker Road.