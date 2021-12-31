Northfield Twp Fire Department Hires First Full-Time Fire Fighters

By Mike Kruzman /news@whmi.com



A local fire department is celebrating new hires and honoring those that led it through history.



The Northfield Township Fire Department has hired its first three full-time fire fighters. The Board of Trustees swore in John Baier, Danielle Roskens, and Johnathon Heslop as part of their regular meeting, held earlier this month. All three are currently paid, on-call fire fighters for the department, with their first full-time shifts anticipated to begin in early January. These landmark hirings came as a recommendation from Chief William Wagner to hire/promote 3 personnel to full time status, according to a post on Facebook.



Also online, the Northfield Township Department of Public Safety is recognizing the six Chiefs that have led the fire department through its now 75-year history. Being honored are Erwin “Amos” Volz, Henry “Hank” Fuller, Hollis Close, Bill Close, Donald Dominick, and current Chief Wagner.



The township DPS wishes to thank the community for its continued support and hopes residents will take a moment to welcome the fire fighters to their new positions.