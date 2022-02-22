Northfield Township Launches Farmers Market Survey

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Northfield Township residents are being encouraged to weigh in on the possibility of starting up a farmers market in the community.



The Northfield Township Parks and Recreation Board is looking into the possibility of starting a farmers market in Whitmore Lake. Public input is being sought to gauge whether a potential market would be successful and an online survey is currently open.



Some questions include when people would be likely to visit a market and, what types of goods they might purchase. Other questions seek input on what types of goods are purchased from other markets and what residents like or dislike about others they’ve visited. Information is also being gathered about whether residents would be interested in helping organize a market or volunteer on market days.



The survey will be open until Tuesday, March 15th. A link is provided. Hard copies of the survey are also available at the township office.