Northfield Township Looks To Fill Board Vacancies

June 11, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Northfield Township residents are being sought to get involved in their community and apply for some vacancies on various boards.



The Parks & Recreation Board has two terms ending and the Downtown Development Authority has three terms ending June 30th. Additionally, the DDA is in need of business owners in the downtown area to fill term vacancies. The Board of Review needs one member and 1 or 2 alternates to fill vacancies.



The DDA is looking for business owners in downtown Whitmore Lake or the US-23 and North Territorial area to join. The mission of the DDA is to undertake public improvements and activities that have the greatest impact in strengthening the business district and attracting new private investments. It typically meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month and members serve 4-year terms.



Members of the Parks & Recreation Board serve a 3-year term and are members of the community appointed by the Board of Trustees. The Parks & Recreation Board meets on the third Thursday of each month.



The Board of Review reviews the assessment roll received from the Assessor for complete, accurate, uniform, and valid data. The board meets in March, July, and December of each year and members serve a 2-year term.



Applications are available on the township website and should be submitted by Tuesday, June 15th. The Board of Trustees is planning to fill the openings at an upcoming meeting.



More information is available in the provided web link.