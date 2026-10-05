Open Northfield Township Trustee Seat

October 5, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Letters of interest are being accepted for an open seat on the Northfield Township Board of Trustees.



Trustee Nate Muchow announced back in August that he was planning to resign due to a personal opportunity that would take him away from being able to serve on the board.



The Township Manager received Muchow's letter of resignation on September 16th and the Board accepted it with regrets at the September 22nd meeting.



Muchow announced he’ll be heading up the Whitmore Lake High School wrestling program, which is a big time commitment. He explained that the varsity high school head coach from wrestling got a new job opportunity and had to walk away, saying he was great but it really put them in a bind for the high school program.



Muchow said it’s been an honor serving with everybody, and “as I step away I know this township is going in a great direction and you guys won’t miss a beat”.



Board members wished him well and shared some kind words, with many noting his high level of involvement and commitment – especially with the fireworks show – which he’ll continue to be involved in.



The Board of Trustees is looking to appoint a new member at their October 27th regular meeting.



Individuals interested in being considered for the open seat are being invited to submit letters of interest. Letters of interest should include a statement as to why someone is interested in being a Trustee and any unique qualifications they may have.



To be considered, applicants must be a resident of Northfield Township.



Letters of interest can be delivered to the Township Office at 8350 Main Street or submitted by email.



The deadline to submit letters of interest is Wednesday, October 21st by 5:30pm.