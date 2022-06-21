Northfield Township Residents Sought To Serve On Boards

Northfield Township residents are being sought to get involved in their community and apply for some upcoming vacancies on various boards.



The end of terms is nearing for some members on various boards and residents are being encouraged to get involved and apply.



The Downtown Development Authority has three terms expiring June 30th. The DDA is looking for business owners in downtown Whitmore Lake or the US-23 and North Territorial area to join.



The Parks & Recreation Board also has three terms expiring, but on July 1st.



Finally, the Board of Review is seeking a member of the community to serve as a board member, along with one or two individuals to serve as board alternates.



Anyone interested in serving is asked to submit an application and letter of interest to the township by July 6th.



The Board of Trustees will be looking to fill the openings at an upcoming meeting.



Details are available in the provided link.