Crews Battle Barn Fire In Northfield Township

February 4, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Crews were able to limit damage during a barn fire in Northfield Township this week.



The Northfield Township Fire Department was dispatched on Tuesday night to a working barn fire in the area of Eight Mile and Spencer Road. A post on the Public Safety Department’s Facebook page said crews arrived to find a working fire in the corner room of a medium sized barn. Crews were able to extinguish the fire using less than 2,000 gallons of water from a tanker and only a small portion of the building was said to be damaged. Crews kept the fire to an isolated room and exterior wall and later worked in the overhaul phase to make sure there wasn’t any hidden fire or hotspots. No injuries were reported and the livestock in the barn was not injured. The Green Oak Township Fire Department assisted on scene.



Officials issued a reminder to the public with cold weather in the forecast advising to keep an eye on any heat sources that might be used in out buildings. They noted that people in agricultural areas will also use heating elements to keep livestock drinking sources open and they remind to check over all the connections and make sure everything is in good working order. Facebook photos.