Barker Road Closed For Culvert Replacement Today

October 29, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists in Northfield Township are being advised of a daytime road closure that could stretch into Friday.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises that Barker Road will be closed between Timbercrest Lane and Wildwood Lake Drive for culvert replacement. To accommodate the work, Barker Road will be closed from 9:45am to 2pm today. Depending on conditions, the Road Commission advises that Barker Road may be closed during the same time frame on Friday as well.



Officials remind that all dates and times are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.