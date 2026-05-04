Northfield Twp. Among Six Historic Preservation Projects Honored Across Michigan

May 4, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local community is being honored for a historic preservation project.



Six Michigan preservation projects were awarded the Governor’s Awards for Historic Preservation during a ceremony hosted by the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO).



Communities represented by the projects include Northfield Township, Clarkston, Coldwater, Detroit, Isle Royale, and Lansing.



The local project was “The Northfield Township Rural Survey and National Register Project Northfield Township”. The awardees are Washtenaw County, Northfield Township Historical Society, and Firefly Preservation Consulting.



The description states the following:



“Northfield Township was established in 1832 and has long been known for its productive agricultural industry and rural character. Preserving those assets is a key part of the Township’s master plan.



In 2018, the Northfield Township Historical Society completed an extensive survey of more than 1,300 properties in the township. The next year, Washtenaw County received a Certified Local Government (CLG) grant from the State Historic Preservation Office to research historic contexts for agriculture and other themes in a survey report. Completed in 2021, the goal of that phase was to identify and prioritize farmsteads and other properties for preservation and provide a foundation for historic designation efforts.



In 2022, the County received a second CLG grant to build upon these efforts by completing a Multiple Property Documentation Form, and up to five individual nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. The nominations recognized several properties for their early architectural significance and two properties for their association with the township’s German ethnic heritage. The project concluded in early 2026 with the completion of the form and listing of five new rural properties in the National Register of Historic Places. This multi-phase project to survey and designate rural properties is a model which could be followed in other townships across the state”.



State Rep. Jennifer Conlin (D-Ann Arbor) commented "This award – recognizing and promoting the preservation and restoration of historic structures in Northfield Township – not only helps protect the rural character of this community, but also models a thoughtful, phased approach other Washtenaw County Townships might follow to preserve their heritage".



State Sen. Sue Shink (D-Northfield Township) said “History surrounds the residents of Northfield Township, and the Northfield Township Historical Society has done an amazing job highlighting and honoring our history. That our residents cherish our history is shown by how many have worked to list their historical properties. As a former long-time board member of the Northfield Township Historical Society, I know how well-deserved this honor is. Many people worked diligently over many years to gain local, county, state, and national support for this project.”



Now in its 23rd year, the Governor’s Awards for Historic Preservation program, held annually during National Historic Preservation Month, was created by SHPO to celebrate outstanding historic preservation achievements that reflect a commitment to the preservation of Michigan’s unique character and the many archaeological sites and historic places that represent our rich past. This year’s event took place in Heritage Hall at the Michigan State Capitol.



Governor Whitmer said “It’s an honor to celebrate the 2026 Governor’s Awards for Historic Preservation. Across our two peninsulas, these awardees are helping us build a stronger Michigan by preserving the places and stories that define our state. They’re creating affordable housing, honoring traditions, creating jobs and growing our economy. Today’s awards are a reminder of Michigan’s rich past and bright future. Let’s keep working together to build a brighter future for Michigan.”



More information about all of the awardees is available in the provided link.