Amazon Phone Scams Circulating In Northfield Township

November 26, 2019

With the holiday season upon us, Northfield Township Police are cautioning the community to not fall prey to the latest fake Amazon scam.



Northfield Township Police are warning community members about a “Larceny by Trick” scheme with Thanksgiving and Black Friday approaching. Residents have been receiving phone calls from someone identifying themselves as an Amazon representative or an Amazon Cyber Security agent and inform the potential victim that charges have been attempted against their account. Police remind to never give out information about financial accounts to anyone contacting you by phone and never pay anyone with gift cards.



Authorities advise that if someone has made a purchase through pay pal or their credit card and their statement reflects a discrepancy with the charges, then they can dispute the charges at that time with the credit company. (JM)