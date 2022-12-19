Northfield Township Advises Of Tax Bill Scam

December 19, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Northfield Township officials are advising of a recent scam making the rounds involving tax bills.



The Township advises that it has received some inquiries over the last few days regarding a tax bill people have received for a large amount and they’re questioning if it’s an accurate bill and how to pay if it is.



The Township says it requested a copy of the bill and determined it is fraudulent. A photo is available at WHMI.com. Anyone who received a similar bill is advised to not pay it.



The Township says tax bills will come from either Northfield Township or Washtenaw County only and can be viewed on the township website. That link is provided.