Street Sweeping In Northfield Township Today

September 28, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Street sweeping work is taking place today in Northfield Township.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission's sweeping contractor will begin cleaning both primary and local roads, weather permitting. Work is expected to be completed today. However, if crews aren’t able to complete all roads, then sweeping may resume on Wednesday.



In order for the sweepers to do their jobs effectively, officials say roadways need to be clear of vehicles. They ask that people be mindful and avoid parking along certain roads until the street sweeping has been completed.



Roads that will be swept include Main Street, Barker Road, East Shore Drive, Seven Mile Road, Posey Court, Apple Blossom Court, Cherry Court, Crossing Court, Garden Court, Ivylawn Court, Ivylawn Drive, Sunflower Drive, Waterlily Drive, Lake Pine Drive, and Posey Drive.



Temporary no-parking signs will be posted.