Northfield Township Could Provide Police Services To Salem Township

October 2, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Northfield Township Police Department is looking at providing services to neighboring Salem Township.



The Board of Trustees met recently and approved hiring another officer for the department - an initial one of two. It’s a first step in the process, as a draft contract is in the works for two officers to provide coverage to Salem Township – which currently contracts with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.



Salem Township Supervisor Gary Whittaker was in attendance and said they’ve had great deputies over the years but problems have been ongoing with the Sheriff’s Office. He said their contract calls for two deputies to be on patrol but for many months, and a couple of years, the Office could only provide one. Then, unbeknownst to them – Whittaker said the Office couldn’t provide any so they went from late spring to all of the summer without any deputies in their community. He said the bad part was he had to find out from residents and there was no contact from the Office to let them know they would be without service so they decided to reach out and look at other avenues for public safety.



The five-year contract would provide two deputies for 8-hour shifts but Whittaker said that later changed to no notice of vacations or trainings, a big lack of communication, and the Office not having staff to provide deputies to the township.



Whittaker noted it’s not just Salem as he’s personally met with supervisors in other surrounding townships that are having the same issues including Superior, Ann Arbor, Manchester, and Ypsilanti.



Two trustees had questions/suggestions related to Salem Township just starting its own department.



Clerk Kathy Manley said she personally didn’t see how the deal would benefit the township and didn’t see any win-win situation.



Chief Martin Smith responded the win-win is that it allows for two additional officers on staff to respond. While they would be assigned to patrol Salem Township, he said it provides increased capacity for emergency response and special events as necessary but also more protection for both communities in the long run. The department can also obtain more money from the state for training, and Smith pointed out that the township’s population is projected to increase 30%.



Smith said they have a very good candidate with an excellent background and there is funding in the budget to put him through the Police Academy that starts in October – adding it takes 6 to 8 months to get someone trained and out on the road. By approving the hire now, they can be trained and ready when the new contract takes effect.



Salem needs to give six months’ notice to end its current contract. Smith said he wants to have the new officer ready to go so there is no time lapse between the county contract and Northfield to start service.



Once they get that preferred person trained, Smith said the department will be fully staffed and they will be the only department in Washtenaw County to be fully staffed as other agencies are still looking for people.



Smith added Salem would also be paying the full costs for a vehicle – which would remain the department’s – and maintenance and fuel. It would be a Northfield Police vehicle, but have a Salem Township designation. Smith further asserted “not one dime is coming from Northfield Township”, nothing is lost, and everything is covered under the proposal – saying the Police Department actually stands to see some financial gain from the service contract.



Despite some trustees' perceived objections to the proposed contract, the vote to hire the additional officer was approved unanimously.