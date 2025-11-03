Northfield Township Police To Provide Services To Salem Township

November 3, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Northfield Township Board has approved a contract to provide police services to Salem Township.



The contract was detailed in the township's November newsletter.



Earlier this summer, Salem Township Supervisor Gary Whittaker approached the Northfield Township Supervisor regarding their police coverage.



Salem relies on external contracts for law enforcement support, and Supervisor Whittaker expressed concerns with their current contract with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.



In August, the Northfield Board of Trustees approved having the township's attorney draft a formal contract for Salem Township’s review based on a cost projection provided by the Northfield Township Police Department.



The contract for police services to Salem Township was approved by the township board at its meeting last week in a 5-1 vote.



Northfield Township would provide quality police services to customers, property owners, and residents of Salem Township, and provide coordinated police services for Northfield and Salem.

The contract designates two officers for service to Salem Township, as well as a vehicle that will be clearly marked and identified as a Salem Township police patrol vehicle.



The board’s vote was contingent upon approval by Salem Township.



It was noted that if Salem decides to move forward with the contract, they are required to give their current contractor six months of notice of contract termination. Services from Northfield would begin after the six-month termination period.



All costs outlined in the contract will be paid for by Salem Township.



In September, an officer was hired into the Northfield Township Police Department in anticipation of the Salem Township agreement. That gives the new hire time to attend the Police Academy and complete field training with the department before the Salem contract would go into effect. Contingent upon Salem Township approving the contract, a second officer will be hired and a vehicle will be purchased and outfitted for services to Salem Township.



Treasurer Jacqueline Otto was the lone opposed vote for the contract. Clerk Kathy Manley was absent.