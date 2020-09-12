Fog Seal Projects Bring Lane Closures, Restrictions

September 12, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / News@whmi.com





Some road work will bring closures in the Northfield and Salem Township areas next week.



Motorists are being advised of various intermittent lane closures for preventive maintenance work on Pontiac Trail between M-14 and North Territorial Road. On Sutton Road, daytime closures are planned between Pontiac Trail and North Territorial Road. Motorists can also expect intermittent lane closures on East Shore Drive between Main Street and the county line. The closures are needed so that crews can apply fog seal to the roadways. Fog seal is a thin layer of liquid asphalt placed on top of a recent chip seal project that helps seal in the chips and further protects the pavement. The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises the work is being conducted with the combination of daytime road closures and lane restrictions to allow the fog seal to cure.



The work is scheduled to take place all next week, lasting through Sunday. The Road Commission reminds that all schedules are subject to change due to weather or other circumstances.