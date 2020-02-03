Northfield Township 2019 Road Projects Come In Under Budget

February 3, 2020

With road projects in Northfield Township coming in under budget last year, officials are interested in rolling the unspent money into new projects for 2020.



In a letter to the Northfield Township Board of Trustees, Township Manager Steven Aynes wrote that the township contracted the Washtenaw County Road Commission for roughly $37,500 more than they were invoiced for last year. Supervisor Marlene Chockley said there are a couple reasons why that may have happened, like materials coming in at a lower cost, or a job taking less time to complete than as expected.



Chockley said that one issue the township is facing is that some of their older culverts are failing. She said those repairs are usually a 2 to 3-way split with water resources or the road commission, and this money could help fund those fixes. In Aynes’ letter, he recommended that the extra money continue to be allocated for roads in the upcoming budget. Chockley, after Tuesday night’s meeting of the Board of Trustees, said she wanted it kept for roads, as well.



Aynes reports that if the township budgets the same amount for roads as they had for last year, the rollover would allow for a 19% increase in road funding.



Aynes is accepting citizen suggestions for road projects in 2020 by email or phone. Email him at ayness@northfieldmi.gov, or call his office at (734) 449-2880 ext. 12. (MK)