Longtime Northfield Township Public Safety Director To Retire

September 6, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





Longtime Northfield Township Public Safety Director is retiring.



Public Safety Director and Fire Chief William Wagner will be retiring after 38 years of service. Wagner is a prominent figure in the Whitmore Lake community and has served on several local committees over the years.



Officials say he is always willing to step up and provide his services to the community. Chief Wagner’s last day in the office will be Wednesday, September 21st. As Wagner’s replacement, the Northfield Township Board of Trustees has decided to split the Public Safety Director position back into two separate roles, Police Chief and Fire Chief.



The new Police Chief is Martin Smith and the new Fire Chief is Chris Bishop. They will be sworn in and introduced to the community at the September 13th Board of Trustees meeting.