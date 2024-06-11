Construction At Northfield Township Public Safety Building

June 11, 2024

Construction has begun at the Northfield Township Public Safety Building on Main Street for the repair and replacement of sidewalks and parking lots.



The work will be completed in phases to be as least obstructive to township business as possible. However, there will be occasions where public access to the lobby of the Township Office and Police Department Office will be limited or unavailable. During those times, staff will still be available by phone and/or email.



During the time period of June 10-21, the township asks that people call in advance of a visit to offices to verify that there is walk-in access to the building.



Below is an estimated timeline for the repaving project, although the township advises that dates may change due to weather or other circumstances.



Phase 1: June 10-21 - Replacement of sidewalks and damaged concrete. New concrete will be poured at the front entrance of the Public Safety Building sometime between June 12 & 16 (weather permitting). Entrance to the lobby via the front doors will be unavailable for approximately 24 once concrete is poured. Staff will be available by phone and/or email.



Phase 2: June 17-30 - Asphalt replacement in parking lots at the front and rear of the Public Safety Building. There will be public access to the building, however parking will be limited to the far rear of the building or along 7 Mile Rd.



Phase 3: July 1-14 - Asphalt replacement at the very back of the Public Safety Building



Phase 4: July 15-19 - Concrete replacement on the south side of the fire bays.