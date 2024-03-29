Northfield Township Police Say Missing Teen Found Safe

March 29, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





After more than a week, a missing teen has been located.



Northfield Township Police said 14-year-old Adyson Bohley was located this morning, with assistance from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.



Bohley went missing last Thursday in a residential area of 6 Mile Road and Lakeshore Drive in Whitmore Lake. Her disappearance was labeled as a runaway/missing persons case.



Northfield Police say the teen was found safe. Further information has not been released.