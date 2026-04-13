Northfield Township Advises Of Payment Scam

April 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Northfield Township advising of a scam circulating.



Recently, two developers with active development applications with the township have received emails from the "Northfield Township Building and Zoning Department" requesting payment. The email requests payment by wire transfer and instructs the applicant to reply to the email for payment instructions.



Northfield Township stresses it does not request any payments by wire transfer.



Those with concerns about any communications can contact the township directly.



An image of the bogus scam notice is attached.



Anyone who receives any suspicious communication from an email that does not come from a northfieldmi.gov email address or any other suspicious communication requesting payment on behalf of the Township, are advised to not respond or reply to the communication.



Instead, contact the Township office directly to verify its legitimacy. That link is provided.