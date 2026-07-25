Northfield Township Survey Seeks Input On Parks & Rec Master Plan

July 25, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There is still time to provide feedback on Northfield Township’s Parks & Recreation Master Plan.



The Parks & Recreation Board is updating the municipality’s Parks & Recreation Master Plan to help establish priorities for future planning over the next five years.



Officials stressed “Your input is extremely important to help prioritize future recreational opportunities in our community”.



To help the township determine the community’s Parks & Recreation priorities, it’s inviting residents, businesses, stakeholders, and others to take a quick survey identifying what they feel is most important for the Township.



The survey closes August 15th. A link is provided.