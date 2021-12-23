Public Comment Sought For New Northfield Township Park

December 23, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The public is invited to review and comment on plans for a proposed park in Northfield Township.



The Northfield Township Parks and Recreation Board recently held an open house for discussion on the preliminary design for a new community park. It will be located on township-owned property located to the north and west of the Whitmore Lake Post Office.



Progress on the park is currently in the first of three phases. In phase 1, the township is developing the park design and updated master plan. Officials are also working on trail connections between the North Village district and the Whitmore Lake north carpool lot, and between the Jennings Road Athletic Complex and Barker Road. Phase 2 will see the development of more specified design plans and budget scope, with the third phase being the completion of recreation grant applications.



Northfield Township recently received a grant worth $300,000 to be used for paths and parking at the future park.



Comments can be made online, or dropped off at the township office through Tuesday, January 11th. The Parks and Rec Board will also be holding a special meeting on January 4th to review the preliminary draft design and make a recommendation to the Township Board.



View the plan here: https://mcusercontent.com/3bc6bb697eb3268f9c188390b/files/324fe640-1484-0174-d2c3-7f97a0d2bdf8/Preliminary_Design_Studies_review_and_plan_design.pdf



Email comments to boardmembers@northfieldmi.gov