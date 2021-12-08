Open House Being Held For Northfield Township Park Design

December 8, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Whitmore Lake-area community is invited to an open house as Northfield Township officials continue attempts at developing a local park.



The Board of Trustees has had several starts and stops over the past few years in its effort to develop a park in the North Village area of Whitmore Lake. Prior synthesis plans developed with the community indicated interests in having a large public space with beach access and possibly community gardens and a pavilion or amphitheater.



The township has recently begun engaging with a consultant to assist in what could be the final planning and design for the park and is asking residents for input.



A community park design open house is scheduled for 7pm next Thursday, December 16th, at the township office building. The Board of Trustees and Parks and Recreation Board will review and comment on preliminary design alternatives for the park. The meeting will be held in a setting focused on resident questions, comments, and observations, as officials view that input as essential to understanding the community’s preferences.



The township offices are located at 8350 Main Street, with the meeting to be held in the 2nd-floor boardroom.